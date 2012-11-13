MILAN Nov 13 The chief executive of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Tuesday he saw no reason for the bank not to pay a dividend in 2012 even though a final decision will be taken after the fourth quarter.

Federico Ghizzoni also reiterated that recent press speculation UniCredit may tie up with Italian rival Intesa Sanpaolo was groundless and said he did not have any concern about his bank's fragmented shareholder base.

"The story with Intesa does not exist," he said.

"I think we have a group of shareholders that others should envy us...I am honoured and totally serene," he said.

UniCredit scrapped its 2011 dividend last year after hefty writedowns on past acquisitions. Ghizzoni said he saw no reason why the bank should not pay a dividend this year, in line with the business plan.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)