MILAN Nov 11 The CEO of UniCredit,
Italy's largest bank by assets, said on Monday he expected loan
loss charges this year to fall from 2102, but he said a Bank of
Italy inspection and an upcoming ECB health-check may require
more "provisioning efforts".
Federico Ghizzoni also told reporters a revaluation of the
Bank of Italy's capital could result in a capital boost of 15-20
basis points for UniCredit, but warned this was a rough estimate
and there was still a lot of regulatory uncertainty on the
issue.
