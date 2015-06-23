MILAN, June 23 Italy's UniCredit will
fine-tune its 2013-2018 business plan before the end of this
year to take account of the new economic scenario and lower
interest rates, the bank's CEO said on Monday.
"We are evaluating a series of measures to contain costs...
and relaunch revenues," Federico Ghizzoni said in comments
embargoed to Tuesday. He said the focus would be on fees and
commissions rather than net interest income.
UniCredit is looking to grow its international footprint
outside Europe and strengthen its presence in China, the Middle
East and Central and South America, the CEO said.
"Not through acquisition but alliances with local banks," he
said.
UniCredit, present in 17 countries, is Italy's biggest bank
in terms of assets.
Ghizzoni said the stake of around 4 percent owned by Libyan
investors in UniCredit was "in effect blocked".
"For us it changes nothing but we recognise that there are
several interlocutors," he said.
In May the bank restored ties with its Libyan shareholders
that had previously run into difficulty after a temporary
seizure of Libyan assets in Italy.
Asked about the project to pool, together with rival Intesa
Sanpaolo, a package of soured loans worth around 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) in a vehicle controlled by U.S.
private equity fund KKR, Ghizzoni said the official
agreement would be completed in coming days.
He said UniCredit and Intesa were, for now, the only banks
in the agreement.
"But the platform is open... (other banks) can come in when
they want," he said.
On Greece the CEO said everything possible had to be done to
prevent a default for the benefit of the whole euro zone.
But he said if a default were to ensue it would be a problem
above all for Athens, since for the euro zone it was manageable
in the mid-term.
Short-term there could be euro-dollar volatility and an
impact on interest rates in southern peripheral countries,
including Italy, he said.
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)