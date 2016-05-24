MILAN May 24 Shares in UniCredit rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of a board meeting expected to formally approve the search for a new chief executive.

Italy's top lender by assets has called an extraordinary board meeting for Tuesday at 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) to discuss governance issues and the replacement of embattled CEO Federico Ghizzoni, according to a source close to the matter.

Shares in UniCredit were up 2.8 percent at 2.996 euros at 0801 GMT outperforming a 1.2 percent gain in Europe's banking stock index.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)