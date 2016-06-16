BRIEF-63 Moons Technologies Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 1.4 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees year ago
MILAN, June 16 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, aims to draw up a shortlist of candidates to replace Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni by end-June as pressure mounts from some shareholders to appoint a new boss quickly, three sources close to the matter said.
Two of the sources told Reuters on Thursday the shortlist would likely comprise three names. These should be an internal candidate, and two outsiders - an Italian and a foreigner. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio)
* Says will consider fund raising by way of issue of redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCD) upto INR 20 billion Source text: (will consider fund raising by way of issue of redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCD) upto INR 20 billion) Further company coverage:
PRAGUE, Feb 1 Fast real estate price growth in 2016 was not in line with economic fundamentals and the central bank is ready to act if the quick lending dynamic continues, Czech National Bank (CNB) Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an article released on the bank's website on Wednesday.