MILAN, July 28 UniCredit does not plan to do more beyond its current 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion) commitment to Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Thursday.

A source told Reuters on Wednesday that UniCredit was among a pool of banks that were contacted to help guarantee a 5-billion euro cash call at troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena which is in a race to ease regulatory concerns over its stability.

"We have taken a commitment in Atlante, we will not do more and we don't want to comment on any rumours," Mustier said when asked about being part of the guaranteeing consortium.

The manager also said he is calm about the upcoming results of European bank stress tests that will be released on Friday, adding he does not expect anything in particular and expects to sleep calmly at night.

Mustier reiterated the bank wanted to strengthen and optimise its capital base. ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)