MILAN, July 28 UniCredit does not plan
to do more beyond its current 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion)
commitment to Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, new Chief
Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier told Corriere della Sera in an
interview published on Thursday.
A source told Reuters on Wednesday that UniCredit was among
a pool of banks that were contacted to help guarantee a
5-billion euro cash call at troubled lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena which is in a race to ease regulatory
concerns over its stability.
"We have taken a commitment in Atlante, we will not do more
and we don't want to comment on any rumours," Mustier said when
asked about being part of the guaranteeing consortium.
The manager also said he is calm about the upcoming results
of European bank stress tests that will be released on Friday,
adding he does not expect anything in particular and expects to
sleep calmly at night.
Mustier reiterated the bank wanted to strengthen and
optimise its capital base.
($1 = 0.9030 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)