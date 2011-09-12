* Core Tier 1 of over 10 pct vital

* Sale of Libyan investors' shares would not be a problem

MILAN, Sept 12 Shareholders of UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy's biggest bank by assets, are ready to support a rights issue, the Financial Times said on Monday on its Web page, citing the bank's chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni.

Ghizzoni said he could increase core capital at the bank through "a rights issue, risk weighted asset reduction and asset sales," according to FT.

"I think the market is ready (to support these) if you propose a credible plan," the FT cited him as saying.

UniCredit is the only large Italian bank to stay out of an 11 billion euro round of capital calls to meet Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.

The bank had raised 7 billion euros in capital in the financial crisis following the 2008 collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Speculation has mounted in recent months that UniCredit may announce a capital increase when it presents its business plan. Ghizzoni has said any decision on the matter would be taken by the end of the year.

On Friday UniCredit management discussed its business plan and the market situation with key banking foundation shareholders. [ID:nL3E7K92QU]

Ghizzoni told the FT his ambition was to keep increasing the bank's capital level, indicating that a Core Tier 1 ratio of above 10 percent was vital.

At the end of June, UniCredit's Core Tier 1 -- a key measure of financial strength -- was 9.1 percent.

"The market needs an industrial plan, provided it is credible," Ghizzoni was cited as saying. "But we need a minimum of stability to present a plan."

The Libyan Investment Authority and the Libyan Central Bank together own more than 7 percent of UniCredit, a shareholding that remains frozen following the conflict in Libya.

If the stake were put up for sale "I'm sure other shareholders would take over these shares. It's not a problem," the FT quoted Ghizzoni as saying. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gary Hill)