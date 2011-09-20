(Adds CEO comments)

* CEO says liquidity stable, no U.S. dollar funding problems

* Says considering all options to boost capital

* Says not aware of internal discontent with his performance

By Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, Sep 20 UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday Italy's biggest bank by assets was still considering all options to boost its capital and was open to any new investor as it seeks to bolster its financial strength amid market turmoil.

Ghizzoni also said the bank's liquidity position was "fairly good" and dismissed reports of internal discontent with his performance at the helm since taking over from Alessandro Profumo a year ago.

UniCredit shares have fallen by more than 50 percent since the end of June. Like other Italian banks, it has borne the brunt of a sell-off in Italian assets due to growing concerns about the huge debt pile of the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Those concerns were brought into sharper focus on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut its sovereign rating on Italy by one notch.

Analysts say Ghizzoni missed an opportunity to boost the bank's capital earlier this year, when market conditions were more favourable.

"Any discussion on a capital increase will be finalised and announced when the industrial plan is presented (later this year)," Ghizzoni told reporters after a board meeting.

"We have not yet started an internal debate on this issue," he said, after at least one shareholder voiced concerns over subscribing to a possible new capital hike. "We are considering all options ... we need to find the best path for UniCredit."

UniCredit is the only big Italian bank to stay out of a new, 11 billion euro ($15.1 billion) round of capital calls this year aimed at meeting Basel III requirements ahead of schedule.

Expectations have grown that it too will have to launch a capital increase -- which would be its third since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2008 -- or find some other way of boosting its capital base.

NEW INVESTORS WELCOME

Ghizzoni said he would "welcome" new investors interested in UniCredit's long-term development, including from China, signalling that he may opt for a deep-pocketed new shareholder rather than a capital increase.

However he said no talks with potential new investors were under way for the time being.

Another option would be asset disposals, but Ghizzoni reiterated the bank had no intention of selling its Turkish and Polish units, as has been reported in the press.

UniCredit's industrial plan is expected later this year, possibly in November. Ghizzoni said it would be "realistic, ambitious and credible", although he did not rule out a delay in case of "extreme market volatility".

Ghizzoni also said he was not aware of dissatisfaction among employees and existing shareholders with his tenure at UniCredit and referred to the bank's management as a "compact team".

A long article in La Repubblica daily on Monday said bank insiders were critical of Ghizzoni's performance, suggesting he "lacks charisma and a strong vision on how to steer the bank", following the ousting of the strong-willed Profumo due to a row with investors.

"I have not heard these rumours," he said. Earlier, board member Piero Gnudi said talk of discontent with Ghizzoni was "not true".

UniCredit's core shareholders include politically connected foundations, which own about 11 percent of the bank and are seen as reluctant to subscribe to a new capital hike.

Besides the foundations, key foreign shareholders -- a diverse group that includes Abu Dhabi's Aabar fund, investment fund Blackrock and German insurer Allianz -- own some 20 percent of the bank, although a 7.5 percent stake in Libyan hands is currently frozen. ($1 = 0.729 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)