MILAN, Sept 20 UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday the bank's liquidity position was stable and "rather positive", adding it had no problems with its funding in U.S. dollars.

Ghizzoni told reporters after a board meeting that no decision had been taken yet on whether to launch a capital increase, and all options to boost the bank's capital were still being considered. He said a decision will be announced when the bank presents its industrial plan later this year.

He said he hoped the bank could attract new investors and that anyone interested in UniCredit's long-term development would be welcome. Ghizzoni also said he was not aware of internal discontent with his performance, after a press report on Monday said UniCredit insiders were critical of his performance.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)