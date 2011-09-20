MILAN, Sept 20 UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni
said on Tuesday the bank's liquidity position was stable and
"rather positive", adding it had no problems with its funding in
U.S. dollars.
Ghizzoni told reporters after a board meeting that no
decision had been taken yet on whether to launch a capital
increase, and all options to boost the bank's capital were still
being considered. He said a decision will be announced when the
bank presents its industrial plan later this year.
He said he hoped the bank could attract new investors and
that anyone interested in UniCredit's long-term development
would be welcome. Ghizzoni also said he was not aware of
internal discontent with his performance, after a press report
on Monday said UniCredit insiders were critical of his
performance.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)