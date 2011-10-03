MILAN Oct 3 Italy's largest bank UniCredit can strengthen its capital by retaining profits and via small divestments and any capital increase depends on its strategic plan due later this year and the conditions in financial markets, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Monday.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in la Repubblica daily that he wants to strengthen the bank's capital but this can be done in a limited way if the bank wants to keep a low risk profile.

"We have given ourselves the aim of strengthening further and we are convinced that we can do it organically, clearly setting aside a part of the profits, selling small investments and adjusting further the risks," he said.

On a capital increase "it all depends on the strategic plan we are working on. In the outline we are working on organic generation (of capital). All the same it will depend also on the external market conditions," he said.

On mergers and acquisitions, Ghizzoni said he did not see mergers between major banks given the current valuations.

"More probable instead at these prices is big international funds, sovereign or not, being interested to acquire significant stakes. If the perception of the sovereign risk eases this can happen," he said. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)