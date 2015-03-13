(Adds comment on no need for capital increase)
CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 13 UniCredit
is in discussions with U.S. authorities investigating the
Italian bank for possible violations of sanctions on Iran, its
chief said after news Commerzbank had agreed to a settlement in
a related probe.
Commerzbank will pay U.S. authorities $1.45
billion to resolve sanctions and other violations, the latest
big European bank to acknowledge moving funds through the U.S.
financial system for countries like Iran and Sudan.
Asked on Friday whether UniCredit could be the next lender
to agree to a settlement, its CEO Federico Ghizzoni told
reporters: "I cannot answer. There is utmost confidentiality."
"We are in continuous discussions with the authorities,
let's see how it goes," he said at a business conference.
UniCredit said in 2012 its German unit HVB was being
investigated in the United States as part of a global crackdown
on possible violations of sanctions on Iran.
A number of big foreign banks have been penalised for
sanctions-related violations in recent years, settling at a cost
of some $12 billion. French bank BNP Paribas paid the
bulk of that, forfeiting a record-breaking $8.9 billion last
year.
Ghizzoni reiterated that his bank was not planning a capital
increase. The bank reported a core capital ratio of 10 percent
at the end of 2014, prompting speculation among some analysts
and bankers that it may need a rights issue to bolster its
finances.
"UniCredit does not see any need for a capital increase.
That said, we want to further boost our capital base. Last year
with small M&A operations we strengthened our capital by 50
basis points," Ghizzoni said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari, writing
by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Keith Weir)