* Shares down 9 pct after 14 pct fall on Wednesday
* To offer new shares at huge discount from Monday
* To keep holdings of Italian govt bonds stable
(Releads with shares, adds details)
MILAN, Jan 5 UniCredit's Chief Executive
tried to reassure investors over the bank's heavily discounted
7.5 billion euro ($9.68 billion) rights issue on Thursday as the
share price suffered a second day of steep falls.
Shares in Italy's largest bank by assets dropped 14.45
percent on Wednesday after Unicredit said it would offer new
shares at a 69 percent discount -- much larger than that used by
UniCredit's peers in recent issues.
The stock fell a further 10 percent on Thursday after a
brief suspension from trading on the Milan bourse, before a
second halt in trading. The European banking stock index
was 2.2 percent lower.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told Il Sole 24 Ore
newspaper he was confident the market would underwrite nearly
all of the rights issue -- the biggest by a European bank in
more than a year and a litmus taste of market appetite for
banking stocks in the new year.
"I'm optimistic," he said, adding however that the capital
increase was guaranteed by a consortium of banks.
To spread the risk of part of the offer not being taken up
by the market, the consortium underwriting the issue has been
broadened and is now made up of 27 lenders.
Just under a quarter of UniCredit's historic shareholders
have already committed to take up the rights issue, below some
analysts' expectations. Days before the issue announcement,
Blackrock fund cut its stake in the bank to 1.7 percent
from 4 percent.
Ghizzoni said some large U.S. investors had reduced exposure
to Europe in the last few months due to sovereign risks.
"But we still have important U.S. and Anglo-Saxon funds
among our shareholders and many have shown an interest in
investing," he stressed.
BONDS
Ghizzoni told the paper the bank planned to keep holdings of
Italian government bonds at current levels, quashing speculation
that a longer-term cash injection by the European Central Bank
could fuel banks' purchases of troubled government bonds.
"On (Italian) government bonds we will continue to do what
we did in 2011 at auctions. If necessary we will buy at auctions
and we'll then contribute to sell on the market. The idea is to
keep volumes in our portfolio at current levels," he said.
UniCredit is one of 20 specialist primary dealers with
exclusive rights to buy Italian debt at auctions. Italy plans to
sell some 450 billion euros in new debt this year.
Analysts say the ECB has indirectly supported Italian
Treasury's primary issuance through its purchases of Italian
bonds on the secondary market. Primary dealers buying new debt
at auction can keep their holdings stable by selling part of
them to the ECB.
Ghizzoni reiterated his position that liquidity provided by
the ECB should be used chiefly to lend to companies and
households.
($1 = 0.7747 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)