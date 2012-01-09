MILAN Jan 9 The Chief Executive of UniCredit said on Monday he had not expected such a steep fall in the bank's share price as the group's 7.5 billion euro ($9.55 billion) rights issue got under way.

"Certainly we did not expect a fall in the share price of this dimension... But this does not affect the rightness of the operation," Ghizzoni told 60,000 Italian employees at the bank.

UniCredit's rights issue is regarded as a litmus test of investor appetite for European banks.

UniCredit shares closed down 13 percent on Monday at 2.2860 euros.

The fundamentals of the bank are good and the liquidity position is excellent, Ghizzoni said, according to a transcript of his speech provided by the bank.

"The 7.5 billion euro capital increase, absolutely certain because totally underwritten by the placement consortium, will allow UniCredit to be one of Europe's best capitalised banks," he said.

