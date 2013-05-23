ROME May 23 UniCredit's performance in the second quarter of the year is in line with the first quarter, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Thursday.

Italy's largest bank by assets reported a higher-than-expected net profit of 449 million euros in the first three months of the year thanks to lower loan loss provisions and a strong trading income.

"The second quarter is in line with the first, I cannot say more," Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Rome.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Silvia Aloisi)