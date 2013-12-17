MILAN Dec 17 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, has paid back 5 billion euros ($4.12
billion) of the cheap liquidity it acquired from the European
Central Bank so far, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We have another 21 billion euros to repay," Federico
Ghizzoni said during a press conference.
Ghizzoni said that with European banking union it would be
possible "on paper" for banks to repatriate capital from their
units outside their home country.
"I expect it will go in that direction," he said, adding
however that in the medium term UniCredit did not have any
liquidity problems.
UniCredit has long complained that restrictions in Germany
did not allow it to repatriate as much liquidity as it would
have wanted from its German unit HVB.
The CEO said the sale of bad loan portfolios was under way
and that there had been concrete interest. The amount in
question was not hundreds of euros but more towards one billion
euros, he said.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
