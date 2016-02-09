MILAN Feb 9 The board of Italy's biggest bank
by assets UniCredit said on Tuesday it had unanimously expressed
its full confidence in CEO Federico Ghizzoni, who according to
sources with knowledge of the situation has lost the support of
several influential shareholders.
In a statement after the bank released 2015 accounts, the
board said that the results were better than market expectations
and that the level of capital achieved by UniCredit allowed a
greater degree of confidence about its ability to deliver on its
multi-year plan.
On Monday, veteran shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio, who
owns a stake of just under 2 percent, became the first investor
to publicly say the bank may need a change of management.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)