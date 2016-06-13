MILAN, June 13 The head of Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in Italy, tipped as a leading candidate to
become chief executive at UniCredit, told an internal
meeting on Monday he is happy with his current job, two sources
close to the matter said.
"I am fine where I am," Marco Morelli said, according to one
of the sources.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni agreed to step down on May
24 when a successor is found. He had been facing growing
discontent among investors over the bank's poor share price
performance, stretched capital base and profitability.
Since then the bank appears to have made little progress in
finding a new chief and sources have reported disagreement among
the board over the ideal candidate.
Chairman Giuseppe Vita said in a newspaper interview on
Friday the bank would not appoint a new CEO before the end of
July.
Other candidates tipped for the job of CEO include Frenchman
Jean-Pierre Mustier, a former Societe Generale and
UniCredit executive, the CEO of investment bank Mediobanca
, Alberto Nagel, the head of Deutsche Bank
in Italy Flavio Valeri and the chief of Credit Agricole's
Italian unit Giampiero Maioli.
The CEO of UBS Sergio Ermotti, and the Swiss bank's
investment banking boss Andrea Orcel have also been mentioned
but several sources have said they are not interested.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)