MILAN, June 30 Italian bank UniCredit's designated new chief executive, Jean Pierre Mustier, said on Thursday his main goal would be to boost the bank's capital position and its profitability.

In comments distributed by the bank shortly after his appointment, Mustier said he would work with the bank's board and management to draft a strategic plan for Italy's biggest bank by assets.

Mustier, who formerly headed the investment banking divisions of Societe Generale and UniCredit, takes on his new role on July 12.

