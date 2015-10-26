BRIEF-Nedbank comments on credit ratings actions by Standard and Poor's and Moody's
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
MILAN Oct 26 UniCredit shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio said on Monday he had a positive opinion of the bank's CEO, Federico Ghizzoni, and was not worried about an investigation into alleged mafia links involving three executives at Italy's biggest lender by assets.
Del Vecchio, who owns a stake of around 2 percent in the lender, also said he did not think that the bank may need a capital increase.
"I am not worried at all... these things can happen in companies," said Del Vecchio when asked about the probe. UniCredit said earlier this month that a preliminary internal audit after news of the probe emerged had found no wrongdoing.
Del Vecchio, founder of eyewear maker Luxottica, said his assessment of Ghizzoni was "good."
"I like managers who have risen through the ranks," he added.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.
