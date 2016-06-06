MILAN, June 6 Cariverona banking foundation, which owns 3.5 percent of Italy's UniCredit, has asked the bank's board to decide quickly on the appointment of a new chief executive, a source at the foundation said on Monday.

The bank's current CEO, Federico Ghizzoni, said on May 24 he was willing to step down. He has been undermined by months of shareholder discontent over the bank's share price performance, profitability and weak capital position.

Sources told Reuters last week that some institutional investors at the bank - which is Italy's largest - were losing patience with the pace of progress shown by big shareholders in finding a new head.

