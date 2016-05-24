UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN May 24 Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, said on Tuesday embattled Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni was ready to step down as expected.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the bank's board had mandated Chairman Giuseppe Vita to start the succession process, it said in a statement.
"The UniCredit board of directors and Federico Ghizzoni acknowledged that the conditions are now such that it is time for a change at the top of the group," the bank said.
It said Ghizzoni had agreed to stay on until a replacement is found and to support his successor in the transition. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
