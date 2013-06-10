BRIEF-Metlife confirms Q1 2017 preferred stock dividend
* Metlife confirms first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividend
MILAN, June 10 The chief executive of Italian bank UniCredit said on Monday bank stress tests could be done in two stages, starting with local tests in 2013 and moving to EU-wide tests by a European authority the following year.
"Even we don't have precise information. There was an initial informal statement to the major banks which explained there will be stress tests in two different stages," Federico Ghizzoni said in a briefing with the press.
Ghizzoni said the local test in Italy would be carried out by the Bank of Italy. He said a European authority would then step in the next year, but added he did not yet know which.
He said the tests would probably be based on asset quality and bad loan coverage.
(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie and Stephen Jewkes)
* Metlife confirms first quarter 2017 preferred stock dividend
* CVB Financial Corp announces receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals for acquisition of Valley Commerce Bancorp and Valley Business Bank
March 6 Peabody Energy Corp said on Monday it agreed to set aside collateral to cover future mine cleanup costs, ending a practice known as self-bonding.