MILAN Jan 17 UniCredit plans no
further asset sales after it closes a deal to shed its Ukrainian
business this year, Chief Executive Officer Federico Ghizzoni
said on Sunday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a fashion show in Milan,
Ghizzoni told reporters that the sale of the Ukrainian business
to ABH Holdings was going forward and required only a response
from regulators.
After that, "no other sales are foreseen", he said.
UniCredit in November announced a plan to shed about 18,000
jobs and sell assets in a bid to bolster its finances without
having to ask shareholders to come up with cash.
(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Steve Scherer)