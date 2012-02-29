* Dieter Rampl decided against seeking third term

* Deputy chairman Palenzona looking "most likely" -source

* Bank of Italy's Saccomanni, ex-ECB Bini Smaghi also cited

By Lisa Jucca and Arno Schuetze

MILAN/FRANKFURT, Feb 29 Italian banking figures are emerging as the main potential candidates to replace UniCredit chairman Dieter Rampl, who will end his mandate in May after losing the backing of Italian investors, sources familiar with the situation said.

But agreeing on a new candidate who can please both domestic and foreign shareholders in Italy's biggest bank by assets will take at least a couple of weeks, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rampl, who less than two weeks ago had expressed an interest in a third mandate, announced late on Tuesday he would not stand for a third term after clashing with some key Italian investors of UniCredit over plans to reduce the number of board members and focus on candidates with an international profile.

One source at UniCredit's German unit said Italian banking foundations representing around 10 percent of UniCredit's capital were looking for an Italian chairman to flank Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni.

The source said the name of deputy chairman Fabrizio Palenzona, who represents the banking foundations on UniCredit's board, was emerging as "the most likely successor for Rampl".

However, international shareholders of UniCredit, which include the Gulf-based Aabar sovereign wealth fund as well as Libyan investors and U.S. investment funds, have not yet officially positioned themselves. Aabar is now the bank's single biggest shareholder with a 6.5 percent stake.

"(Palenzona) is certainly the right candidate," said an Italian banking industry source on condition of anonymity.

"He has formally pulled out of the race, but his justification at the time was not credible."

Palenzona, a powerful Italian who sits on a myriad of company boards including that of Milan-based investment bank Mediobanca, said in a statement last week he did not plan to run for UniCredit's chairmanship because he was already busy as chairman of airport operator Aeroporti di Roma.

One of the sources close to the issue said Palenzona was not planning to change his mind.

Other names doing the rounds in the Italian press include Bank of Italy Director General Fabrizio Saccomanni, former European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi and Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, who sits on the board of several Italian industrial groups including Fiat.

But choosing an Italian may anger the German component of the UniCredit group, represented by German unit HVB.

"If UniCredit wants to be a European bank, it needs an Italian as CEO and a foreigner as Chairman. So this is a bad outcome for the international (especially German) operations," said a source close to HVB.

UniCredit declined to comment. It was not immediately possible to reach the Italian foundations for a comment.

Rampl, a former head of HVB, became chairman of UniCredit after the Italian bank took over Germany's No.2 lender in 2005 to become a European heavyweight with operations stretching as far as central Europe.

He had been a close partner to former UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Profumo, who rose to international fame after clinching the HVB deal but quit in 2010 after a clash with Italian shareholders. (Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Paola Arosio; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)