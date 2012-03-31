CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 31 The outgoing head of
Italy's employers association, Emma Marcegaglia, said on
Saturday she was not a candidate to become chairman of UniCredit
Spa, Italy's biggest bank by assets, dismissing
reports she had been shortlisted for the job.
"They did not ask me and it is not an option on the table,"
Marcegaglia told reporters on the sidelines of a business
conference in Cernobbio.
Sources close to the situation had said on Friday head
hunters had drawn up a shortlist of four Italian candidates to
replace UniCredit's outgoing chairman Dieter
Rampl.
Those on the shortlist include the former head of Italy's
bourse, economist Angelo Tantazzi, former Eni Chairman
Gian-Maria Gros Pietro, the chairman of German insurer Allianz
in Italy, Giuseppe Vita, the sources said.
With Marcegaglia now seen out of the race, two sources close
to the situation indicated former Economy Minister Domenico
Siniscalco as a strong candidate for the job, although it was
not clear if his name was on the shortlist. Siniscalco is
currently head of Morgan Stanley in Italy.
Tantazzi confirmed on Friday he had been contacted, while
Gros Pietro said he would be interested in replacing Rampl, who
has said he would not stand for a third mandate after clashing
with some of the bank's Italian shareholders over plans to
reduce the number of board seats.
Head hunting firm Egon Zehnder International has shortlisted
candidates on behalf of UniCredit, but the sources told Reuters
other names could be added at the last minute, and no choice was
expected until mid-April.
UniCredit has to present a list of candidates for its board,
which is coming up for renewal, by April 16.
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters this week the
next chairman would be "a prestigious figure with international
experience."
But agreeing on a candidate who can please both domestic and
foreign shareholders is not an easy task. The search has
concentrated on Italian names because banking foundations that
have a combined 10 percent of UniCredit want an Italian to flank
Ghizzoni.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Lisa Jucca; editing by Ron
Askew)