* Says insurance unit's premium income at 10.6 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) in Jan
MILAN, April 12 UniCredit has picked Giuseppe Vita, the head of German insurer Allianz in Italy, as the bank's new chairman, a source close to UniCredit's core shareholders told Reuters on Thursday.
Vita will replace Dieter Rampl, who is stepping down after two mandates following a clash with shareholders over a planned reduction of the number of board members.
The formal appointment will be made at a shareholder meeting next month. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)
* Has repurchased 750,000 of its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price of 48.60 Swedish crowns per share for a total amount of 36,450,000 Swedish crowns ($4.09 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9120 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, Feb 13 The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank said on Monday it was working with Russian tax authorities over standard operations it had conducted, following a RBC news report which said it could face over 10 billion roubles ($172 million) in extra profit tax charges.