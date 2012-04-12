MILAN, April 12 UniCredit has picked Giuseppe Vita, the head of German insurer Allianz in Italy, as the bank's new chairman, a source close to UniCredit's core shareholders told Reuters on Thursday.

Vita will replace Dieter Rampl, who is stepping down after two mandates following a clash with shareholders over a planned reduction of the number of board members.

The formal appointment will be made at a shareholder meeting next month. (Reporting By Paola Arosio)