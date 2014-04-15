MILAN, April 15 UniCredit, Italy's biggest
lender by assets, said on Tuesday it was suspending its
operations and shutting all its branches in Ukraine's Crimea
region, which is at the centre of escalating tensions between
Kiev and Moscow.
"The bank, which operates under the laws of Ukraine, has no
longer a legal basis for the functioning and providing banking
services in the (Crimea) region," UniCredit's Ukrainian unit
said in a statement posted on its website.
"We stress that the closure of branches in Crimea does not
affect the bank's liabilities to customers. UniCredit Bank will
continue to service current, card, deposit accounts and loans in
its branches in other regions of Ukraine," it said.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)