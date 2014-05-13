European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MUNICH May 13 Hypovereinsbank, the German unit of Italian lender Unicredit, is considering a sale of its online broker DAB, Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said on Tuesday.
No decision regarding a potential divestment of the unit has yet been made, Weimer said. He added that a revamp of Hypovereinsbank's retail business had led to DAB losing importance within the group and now being regarded as non-strategic.
Last month, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni had said that DAB was an important asset for the group, though this could change in the future.
HVB has hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to evaluate strategic options for DAB, sources familiar with the matter have said.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Jaroslaw Grzywinski has been appointed a temporary CEO of the company for the period no longer than 3 months as of March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.