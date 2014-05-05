BRIEF-US Dedicated expands presence in U.S. with CoreSite
US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus
MILAN May 5 Italy's Unicredit will soon let potential buyers of its Credit Management Bank unit look at its financial data, the lender's Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.
"We are about to open the data room (to interested parties)," Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
UniCredit expects to complete the sale by the end of the year, Ghizzoni said, reiterating that investor interest for the debt collection unit appeared to be high. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
March 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.
Juhi Singh ceases to be CFO