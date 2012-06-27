BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q4 rental income grows to SEK 76.9 mln
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
MILAN, June 27 Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday that Germany's Deutsche Bank had a potential stake of 6.07 percent in UniCredit as of June 26 resulting from call options on various stakes held by third-parties.
The German bank said on Tuesday it had helped finance the purchase of a 3.02 percent stake in UniCredit by London-based Pamplona Capital Management.
As a result of the operation Pamplona now owns 5.01 percent of UniCredit.
"In no circumstances under the transaction, will Deutsche Bank acquire and maintain shares in the share capital of UniCredit," Deutsche Bank said.
Consob said that Deutsche had call options on Pamplona's 5.01 percent stake as well as on a number of shares equal to 1.06 percent of UniCredit's capital.
Pamplona, a fund backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, became the second-largest shareholder in Italy's biggest bank on Tuesday.
* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing
