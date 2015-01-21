BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
VIENNA Jan 21 UniCredit does not expect the Swiss franc's surge to affect its franc-denominated credit exposure in eastern Europe, the lender's outgoing CEE chief, Gianni Franco Papa, said on Wednesday.
The bank - the largest western lender in central and eastern Europe - expected at worst a slight increase in bad loans due to the jump in the franc, Papa told reporters at a Euromoney conference.
The volume of UniCredit's outstanding Swiss franc loans in the region was 1.3 billion euros ($1.50 billion), he said. ($1 = 0.8641 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Michael Shields)
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage: