VIENNA, Sept 21 UniCredit unit Bank Austria was shocked by Hungary's plan to make banks eat losses on foreign currency loans to consumers and may put business plans on hold there, its head of business in eastern Europe told an Austrian newspaper.

"This new law will unleash shock waves. We won't scale back our presence in Hungary, but are considering putting our expansion on ice," Gianni Papa told Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Wednesday.

Hungary's parliament approved a plan on Monday to allow households to repay foreign currency mortgages at a big discount to market exchange rates.

Papa said Bank Austria was primarily a corporate bank in Hungary so its retail exposure of around 765 million euros ($1.05 billion) worth of foreign currency loans there was manageable.

"Even in a worst-case scenario we are moving here in a double-digit-million (euro) area," he said of the direct impact, adding:

"What is clear is that these measures changed the rules of the game and the consequences will be greater than only the financial ones."

On other subjects, Papa said:

- He saw no signals other countries could follow Hungary's lead

- UniCredit had never considered selling Polish bank Pekao or Turkey's YapiKredi

- He did not think Greece would default on its debt

- The bank was not looking to buy any central and eastern European (CEE) units of Greek banks that decide to quit the area

- UniCredit will adjust the pace of its branch expansion in CEE to reflect economic growth in the region

- He was unsure if its Kazakh unit, which he called well capitalised, would break even this year but it should in 2012

