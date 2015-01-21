VIENNA Jan 21 UniCredit SpA plans to
expand its already strong presence in central and eastern Europe
and is on the lookout for possible buys, the Italian bank said,
lured by the region's long-term growth potential despite
short-term difficulties.
In a review of the region published on Wednesday, UniCredit
said it expected non-performing loans (NPLs) to rise to nearly
14 percent of loan books in the sector, reflecting disruption
caused by factors such as the Ukraine crisis.
However the lender said it aimed to strengthen its position
in CEE, in part by scouting for selected acquisition
opportunities. It gave no further detail and did not mention any
possible targets or particular markets in which it was
interested.
Ukraine topped its list of countries with the highest
projected NPL ratios at 34 percent, ahead of Serbia at 23
percent and Russia at 21 percent. Turkey and Slovakia had the
lowest expected NPL rates at 3.2 and 5.3 percent. NPL ratios
vary partly by national definition.
"Geopolitical developments as well as changes in the
external environment represent a source of uncertainty for our
outlook," said Gianni Franco Papa, the bank's new head of
corporate and investment banking and outgoing CEE chief.
"Non-performing loans in the region are likely to remain a
challenge."
The overall return on assets for the bank industry is set to
languish at around 1 percent, it said.
Downside risks in the region, where other banks including
Erste and Raiffeisen are also active,
included heightened political tensions such as Russia's standoff
with Ukraine, a bleaker euro zone growth outlook and lower oil
prices for Russia.
Upside risks included lower oil prices boosting spending
power for households and businesses, monetary policy getting
more accommodative and efforts towards greater harmonisation of
financial services regulation, UniCredit said.
Its outlook was a bit brighter for central and southeast
Europe (CESEE), which excludes Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.
Lending growth there was set to accelerate slightly and bad
loans were expected to slip to 10.5 percent of the total from
10.9 in 2014.
UniCredit's Bank Austria unit had warned last November that
uncertainty over Ukraine's political standoff with Russia had
cast a shadow over the CEE region.
However UniCredit the same month posted a
higher-than-expected net profit of 722 million euros in the
third quarter, thanks in part to a strong performance in eastern
Europe.
