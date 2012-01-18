VIENNA Jan 18 Emerging Europe will
continue to generate banking volume and profitability above the
European average in the medium to long term, although lending
growth will slow from levels before the financial crisis,
Italian bank UniCredit SpA said.
Analysts at emerging Europe's biggest lender, which is in
the middle of a 7.5 billion euros ($9.6 billion) rights issue
designed to help it meet tough new capital requirements, said
deleveraging by western banks active in the region should be a
"manageable drag" on economies in the region.
Countries with high dependence on foreign funding such as
Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and Croatia faced the highest
deleveraging risk, its analysts said in a sector review
published on Wednesday.
The review forecast non-performing loans at banks in the
region should normalise, although with a mixed trend across
countries, calling bad loans a risk despite good capital
adequacy ratios.
Central and eastern Europe (CEE) remains a growth driver, it
said, mostly because the region still has plenty of room to
catch up with more saturated western banking markets.
Although total loans in the CEE region should have risen
around 9 percent last year to approach 1.5 trillion euros ($1.9
trillion), loans stood just below half of economic output versus
120 percent in the euro zone.
"Looking ahead, lending activity should converge toward a
lower growth rate path compared to the pre-crisis period, but
remain in the low double-digits," the review, by Gianni Franco
Papa, head of CEE division and Fabio Mucci, head of CEE & Poland
strategic planning, said.
"Market potential is in place especially for corporate loans
and mortgage financing, whereas this is hardly the case for
consumer lending," it added.
It expected Russia and Turkey to contribute most to lending
growth from 2011 to 2015.
"We foresee deposits and other local funding as likely
increasing their significance in banks' total liabilities with a
further contraction in the share of external liabilities," the
review added, calling the development of local currency
long-term funding "crucial".
($1 = 0.7851 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)