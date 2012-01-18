VIENNA Jan 18 Emerging Europe will continue to generate banking volume and profitability above the European average in the medium to long term, although lending growth will slow from levels before the financial crisis, Italian bank UniCredit SpA said.

Analysts at emerging Europe's biggest lender, which is in the middle of a 7.5 billion euros ($9.6 billion) rights issue designed to help it meet tough new capital requirements, said deleveraging by western banks active in the region should be a "manageable drag" on economies in the region.

Countries with high dependence on foreign funding such as Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and Croatia faced the highest deleveraging risk, its analysts said in a sector review published on Wednesday.

The review forecast non-performing loans at banks in the region should normalise, although with a mixed trend across countries, calling bad loans a risk despite good capital adequacy ratios.

Central and eastern Europe (CEE) remains a growth driver, it said, mostly because the region still has plenty of room to catch up with more saturated western banking markets.

Although total loans in the CEE region should have risen around 9 percent last year to approach 1.5 trillion euros ($1.9 trillion), loans stood just below half of economic output versus 120 percent in the euro zone.

"Looking ahead, lending activity should converge toward a lower growth rate path compared to the pre-crisis period, but remain in the low double-digits," the review, by Gianni Franco Papa, head of CEE division and Fabio Mucci, head of CEE & Poland strategic planning, said.

"Market potential is in place especially for corporate loans and mortgage financing, whereas this is hardly the case for consumer lending," it added.

It expected Russia and Turkey to contribute most to lending growth from 2011 to 2015.

"We foresee deposits and other local funding as likely increasing their significance in banks' total liabilities with a further contraction in the share of external liabilities," the review added, calling the development of local currency long-term funding "crucial". ($1 = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)