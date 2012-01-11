ROME Jan 11 UniCredit will emerge stronger from the difficult capital raising operation it is currently implementing, the head of the European Banking Authority Andrea Enria said on Wednesday.

"UniCredit is making a notable and difficult effort to raise funds on the markets but it will be a strong bank afterwards and this is the message which should get through to public opinion," he told a hearing in the Italian parliament.

UniCredit stock slumped dramatically ahead of a 7.5 billion euro rights issue which runs to Jan. 27, although its shares have recovered some ground in the past two days.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)