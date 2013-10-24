BRIEF-Folkestone says Folkestone Real Estate Income Fund to sell asset
* Folkestone real estate income fund at oxley to sell asset and wind-up fund
MILAN Oct 24 UniCredit's Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said on Thursday Italy's biggest bank by assets was not concerned about an upcoming asset quality review of lenders by the European Central Bank.
"We are particularly serene," Roberto Nicastro told reporters. "Our group is extremely diversified and subject to constant checks by the Bank of Italy," he said, adding that the Italian central bank was known to be a tough regulator.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)
* Folkestone real estate income fund at oxley to sell asset and wind-up fund
* NZX trading system and fix connection issues have been resolved
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law but the measure faced a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers, complicating its chances for passage in the U.S. Congress.