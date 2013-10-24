MILAN Oct 24 UniCredit's Managing Director Roberto Nicastro said on Thursday Italy's biggest bank by assets was not concerned about an upcoming asset quality review of lenders by the European Central Bank.

"We are particularly serene," Roberto Nicastro told reporters. "Our group is extremely diversified and subject to constant checks by the Bank of Italy," he said, adding that the Italian central bank was known to be a tough regulator.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia)