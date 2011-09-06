FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Unicredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said Europe needs to make a strong commitment in favour of the common currency after failing to take decisive action in the past months.

"It would have been preferable to be clear on the actions. I have seen the Greece crisis delayed and pushed out. A year ago I said if we don't deal with Greece it will bring Europe in a very difficult situation," Ghizzoni told a banking conference in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

"Europe has to take a strong commitment," Ghizzoni said, adding that in the past months have lacked a "coordinated approach and real focus on what should be done for the future of the currency."

Italy, for its part needs a more decisive strong political approach to fix its deficit. He did not expect Italy to default Ghizzoni said.

Europe's governance structure needed to be changed to enable more direct control over budget deficit levels, Ghizzoni said.

"We have to change the governance of Europe. Europe must have the right to intervene."

He said that Italian banks have been used "as a proxy for government debt."

Ghizzoni further said he disagreed with International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde's view that European banks needed to be urgently recapitalised,

"I think I don't agree that the banks are undercapitalised," Ghizzoni said, adding that Unicredit has committed to keep growing its capital.

(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)