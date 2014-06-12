BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
MILAN, June 12 The Milan stock exchange said on Thursday it had given the green light to the listing of shares in Fineco, the online banking unit of Italian lender UniCredit .
UniCredit plans to list between 25 percent and 35 percent of Fineco by the end of July to bolster its balance sheet as it undergoes a Europe-wide health check of lenders.
The online bank unit could be worth up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.77 billion), according to reports from two investment banks involved in the operation.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.