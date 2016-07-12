MILAN, July 12 UniCredit said on
Tuesday it had successfully placed 10 percent of its online
broker FinecoBank at 5.40 euros per share, pocketing
328 million euros ($363 million).
The transaction will increase UniCredit's Core Tier 1 ratio
by 8 basis points, Italy's biggest bank by assets said, adding
it held 55.4 percent of the unit after the sale.
The deal is part of the bank's strategy to reinforce its
capital position, it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9028 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)