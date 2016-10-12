MILAN Oct 12 The placement by UniCredit of a 20 percent stake in its online broker unit FinecoBank is under way at a preliminary guidance price of 4.48 euros per share, two traders said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Italy's biggest bank by assets said it was placing the FinecoBank stake with institutional investors as it seeks to bolster its financial strength. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Stephen Jewkes)