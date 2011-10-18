MILAN Oct 18 UniCredit is surprised by the seizure of funds at the bank in a fraud probe and remains convinced it acted properly, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Tuesday.

"Unicredit is very surprised by this initiative and remains convinced that both it and its employees acted correctly and properly in relation to this matter," the spokeswoman said.

Italy's financial police seized funds worth 245 million euros ($335 million) at UniCredit on Tuesday in a tax fraud probe and the bank's former chief executive Alessandro Profumo was placed under investigation, judicial sources said.

(Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)