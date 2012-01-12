UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Jan 12 A top manager at UniCredit said on Thursday the bank was not aware of any foreign sovereign fund being involved in its share price fluctuations since it announced details of a 7.5 billion euros rights issue.
Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna earlier on Thursday denied an unsourced Italian newspaper report that it had purcahsed a stake of around 5 percent in UniCredit.
Other media have said the sovereign funds of Qatar, Singapore and China may be interested in taking a stake.
"We see big movements on the shares but we are not aware (of any involvement by sovereign funds)," Chief Operating Officer Paolo Fiorentino told reporters.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts