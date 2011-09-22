BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
MILAN, Sept 22 UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank in terms of assets, has met its 2011 medium- and long-term funding targets, a source close to the bank said on Thursday.
The source told Reuters UniCredit had completed all of its funding plans for 2011.
At the end of August the bank had raised 95 percent of the around 32 million euros it planned to issue in medium-long term notes this year, presentation slides showed earlier this month.
(Reporting By Valentina Za)
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.