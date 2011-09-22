MILAN, Sept 22 UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank in terms of assets, has met its 2011 medium- and long-term funding targets, a source close to the bank said on Thursday.

The source told Reuters UniCredit had completed all of its funding plans for 2011.

At the end of August the bank had raised 95 percent of the around 32 million euros it planned to issue in medium-long term notes this year, presentation slides showed earlier this month.

(Reporting By Valentina Za)