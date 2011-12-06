MILAN Dec 6 Italy's top bank UniCredit will invest all resources stemming from its planned $10.1 billion capital hike in its home country, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday.

"We will invest in Italy because we believe it will grow the same as or more than other countries," Ghizzoni said at a conference in Milan.

In November, UniCredit said it will ask shareholders for 7.5 billion euros ($10.1 billion) in new capital, cut 6,150 jobs, and retreat from key business areas in an attempt to repair its ravaged balance sheet.

Ghizzoni said he expected no particular changes in the bank's shareholder base following the capital increase and that he saw no obstacles to allowing Libyan shareholders, whose holdings in the bank are frozen, to take part in the funding. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro)