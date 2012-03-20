MILAN, March 20 Gabriele Galateri di Genola is to be confirmed as chairman of Italian insurer Generali , a source close to the board said on Tuesday.

"Galateri will be confirmed as chairman, he has just been appointed and he is good. The deadline is just a technicality," the source said.

Galateri was named as chairman of Generali last spring to replace Cesare Geronzi. His mandate expires at the next shareholder meeting at the end of April.

Galateri's name had been bandied around in media reports as a possible candidate to succeed Dieter Rampl as chairman of Italian bank UniCredit. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)