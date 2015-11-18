MILAN Nov 18 Italy's biggest bank by assets and
the country's largest insurer have started selling down their
stakes in the Bank of Italy to comply with a law that requires
investors to reduce their holdings in the central bank to 3
percent by the end of 2016.
Lender UniCredit, which so far owned 22 percent of
the Bank of Italy's share capital, sold 3.2 percent for around
240 million euros ($256 million), two sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
Insurer Generali trimmed its shareholding in the
Italian central bank by 0.86 percent to 5.5 percent, pocketing
60 million euros, the sources added.
On Tuesday, another Italian bank, Intesa Sanpaolo,
said it had signed preliminary agreements to sell part of its
own stake for 430 million euros.
These transactions, which occurred at book value, will
slightly boost the sellers' capital but deprive them of generous
dividends paid by the Bank of Italy, analysts said.
The total value of the Italian central bank's share capital
is 7.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Reporting by Paola Arosio; writing by Francesca Landini;
editing by Louise Heavens)