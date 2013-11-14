MILAN Nov 14 UniCredit said on
Thursday comments attributed to Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
by its head of public affairs were incorrect and
unsubstantiated, and said it had apologised to Weidmann and the
German central bank.
In a report on Wednesday, the Financial Times quoted Giuseppe
Scognamiglio, UniCredit's head of public affairs, as saying he
had been told by the Bundesbank that there was no reason why
UniCredit had to hold a Tier 1 capital ratio of 17 percent at
its German unit HVB other than the bank being Italian.
"Weidmann confirmed there's no particular reason but the fact
that we don't trust Italy," Scognamiglio told a meeting of the
European Council on foreign affairs, according to the FT. "Not
UniCredit, Italy."
Unicredit said in a statement there had been no recent
interaction between Scognamiglio and Weidmann.
"The comments attributed to Mr. Weidmann by the employee are
incorrect and unsubstantiated. Unicredit Group has unreservedly
apologised to Mr. Weidmann and the Bundesbank for this
unfortunate incident," it said.
