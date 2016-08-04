FRANKFURT Aug 4 UniCredit's German
unit HypoVereinsbank (HVB) has no plans to inject capital at
sister company Bank Austria, HVB's chief executive said on
Thursday.
"That won't happen, that isn't even allowed," Theodor Weimer
said during a telephone conference.
A German newspaper had suggested last month that UniCredit
could move capital from the German business to Bank Austria to
meet European regulators' tougher capital requirements as a
condition for approving the transfer of its central and east
European assets to Milan.
HVB's Weimer said any money would have to come from parent
UniCredit.
"But I am not aware of any such plans," he said.
