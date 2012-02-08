(Adds shares, background)

Feb 8 Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday quashed German press speculation that it was planning to sell German unit HVB, which it considers core to its structure.

German investor newsletter Platow Brief said UniCredit had approached German rivals Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank for a possible sale of HVB, Germany's second-largest bank.

The report helped fuel a rise of as much as 6 percent in UniCredit shares, traders said, outperforming a 2 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 euro zone banking index.

"It's completely groundless," a spokesman for UniCredit told Reuters when asked about the report.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, bought Germany's HVB in 2005, gaining instant access to the euro zone's biggest economy as well as to several central and eastern European countries.

The acquisition formed the cornerstone of former chief executive Alessandro Profumo's expansion plan.

Analysts say the sale of HVB would not be consistent with UniCredit's plan to concentrate on commercial banking in core markets. Despite volatile market conditions, the bank decided to carry out a 7.5 billion euro cash call this year to boost its financial base and avoid being forced to sell valuable assets.

Shares in UniCredit were up 5.16 percent at 4.61 euros at 1206 GMT, below the day's high but still making it the best performing stock on Italy's FTSE MIB blue-chip index. (Reporting By Paola Arosio, Gianluca Semeraro, Lisa Jucca, Steve Slater; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)