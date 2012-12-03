MILAN Dec 3 The chairman of Italy's biggest
bank by assets, UniCredit, said on Monday the lender
was not worried about a tax evasion probe involving its German
unit HVB.
"We are waiting for the findings, but we are serene,"
Giuseppe Vita told reporters.
German state prosecutors raided the Munich offices of HVB
last week as part of a tax evasion probe relating to share
transactions in 2006-08. HVB said it was cooperating with
authorities.
UniCredit bought HVB in 2005.
